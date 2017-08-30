Chelsea set to complete fifth summer signing as Blues close in on £15M deal for 15-goal Premier League star

Chelsea are on the verge of completing their fifth signing of the summer, with Swansea striker Fernando Llorente set to be reunited with his former boss Antonio Conte at Stamford Bridge, report the Metro.

As per the Metro, Conte is a huge admirer of 32-year-old Llorente having signed the player for Juventus from Athletic Bilbao back in 2015, as the Italian looks to complete three deals before the transfer window shuts on Thursday night, with the Spaniard being his top target.

Llorente helped the Swans avoid relegation last season as the forward scored 15 goals in 33 league appearances for Paul Clement’s side, who originally valued the player at around £30M according to the Metro.

However Spanish news outlet AS have said that the Blues are set to land the striker for half of the £30M he was valued at by the Swans, with the Metro reporting that the Welsh club were to turn their attentions to Wilfried Bony as a replacement for the Spanish international.

Should Chelsea get a deal over the line for Llorente before tomorrow night’s deadline, the Blues will have got their hands on a class back-up striker as they look to retain their Premier League title this season.