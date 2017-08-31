Ex-Liverpool star claims huge transfer is done deal, hails FSG spending

Former Liverpool man David Thompson seems to know something that we don’t. According to his inside sources, Virgil van Dijk is on his way to Anfield.

Jamie Carragher also sent tongues wagging during a guest appearance on Sky Sports News on Thursday afternoon, where he jokingly suggested that Van Dijk joining Liverpool would be breaking news tonight, as reported by The Mirror.

The Dutchman has been heavily linked with a move to Anfield all summer, with the Reds forced to publicly apologise last month after Southampton reported them to the Premier League over their approach for the central defender.

However, rumours have persisted with various other clubs also linked with a move, but Thompson believes that Van Dijk will be joining Liverpool ahead of the transfer deadline on Thursday night.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain joined the Merseyside giants on Thursday in a £35m move, as per BBC Sport, and so Thompson is clearly impressed with the amount being spent by owners FSG, with the Van Dijk scoop in mind.

Vvd on his way to Lfc ??some spending g going on from FSG #lfc — David Thompson (@77thomo) August 31, 2017

Nevertheless, there has yet to be any concrete reports elsewhere from the main media outlets to suggest that this move could still happen today. In turn, it may be worth taking Thompson’s and Carragher’s comments with a pinch of salt until significant developments are reported, with the latter surely being misinterpreted when he was clearly making a joke with the Sky presenters after he was interrupted.