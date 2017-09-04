(Photo) Arsenal protest planned with fake £50 notes for Chelsea away

Some Arsenal supporters are seemingly planning a protest against the club when they visit Stamford Bridge to play Chelsea on September 17.

As seen in the tweet below from @southerngooner, fake £50 notes with Arsene Wenger’s face emblazoned on them have been printed off with the caption: “Roll on Chelsea away”.

It’s understandable as to why Arsenal fans are angry and frustrated, especially after what happened last season to then see the club not address their issues in the summer transfer window.

Roll on Chelsea away ??? pic.twitter.com/l6sKJpRrKO — LJ Bouchér (@southerngooner) September 2, 2017

However, it’s questionable as to whether the best time and place to launch this latest protest is at the home of their London rivals, as it surely just leaves them open to being mocked even more.

Nevertheless, it looks as though something is being planned even though many are remaining tight-lipped, while others questioned why it was just Wenger’s face on the bank notes and not under-fire owner Stan Kroenke or chairman Sir Chips Keswick.

It’s a pretty shambolic situation at Arsenal as the same problems continue to rumble on, and it looks as though the Arsenal faithful are about to get very vocal again…

This planned protest at Chelsea has nothing to do with me I am simply passing on the details. — MR DT © (@MrDtAFC) September 3, 2017