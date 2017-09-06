Chelsea and Man face snub from out of contract PL defender, capped 65 times by France

Chelsea and Man Utd are set to be snubbed by out of contract defender Bacary Sagna.

The French international has left Manchester City on a free transfer, with both Chelsea and Man Utd rumoured to be interested in his services.

As reported in the Daily Star, Chelsea manager Antonio Conte made Sagna a target on transfer deadline day, whilst Man Utd retain an interest in signing the former Arsenal man.

Though Chelsea signed Davide Zappacosta from Torino last week, the Premier League champions are still looking to add to their squad.

Sagna’s Champions League experience has not gone unnoticed by Conte, yet the French defender is set to turn his back on the Premier League for a move to Italy.

Torino are the favourites for Sagna’s signature, having lost Zappacosta to Chelsea late in the transfer window.

Sagna made 24 appearances for Man City last season and his move to Italy is likely to see the end on his ten year Premier League stint.

After three years at City, Sagna was released by Pep Guardiola at the end of last season.

He told City’s official website, “It has been a privilege to play for this football club.”

“I have enjoyed every moment of my City career and will look back on my time at City fondly.”

“I would like to thank the staff, players and fans for making my three years so memorable.”