Chelsea injury news: Calf injury rules out £35m ace, three-goal hero could be rested

Chelsea take on Qarabag in the Champions League on Tuesday night, but Antonio Conte will be without one of his summer signings.

As reported by The Guardian, Danny Drinkwater joined the Premier League champions in a £35m deal from Leicester City on deadline day. While he was named as a substitute at the weekend in the win over the Foxes, he has picked up a problem since.

As confirmed by Conte in his pre-match press conference on Monday, Drinkwater has a muscular problem in his calf, and is therefore very much doubtful for Tuesday’s encounter.

It’s a blow for player and coach, as he would have arguably been in place to make his first start for Chelsea as Conte will have to rotate and rest his players with so many fixtures ahead.

Antonio Conte says Danny Drinkwater has a muscular problem in his calf. #CFC — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 11, 2017

Another player who could be missing is Alvaro Morata, as Conte hinted that he could rest the Spanish international in midweek.

Morata was eased into life in England at the start of the season, but he has since gone on to score three goals and provide two assists in four Premier League games.

His influence has been brilliant thus far, but Conte knows he can’t play him every game, and as seen in the tweet below, it sounds as though he could leave him on the bench for this one.

Michy Batshuayi will hope that this is his chance to come in and make an impression, but time will tell if that’s one of a number of key changes made by the Chelsea boss.