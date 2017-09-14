Arsenal’s Europa League tie postponed, kick-off time pushed back by an hour due to crowd trouble

Arsenal’s Europa League tie against Bundesliga side FC Koln has been suspended by an hour due to the “interest of crowd safety”, according to the BBC.

As reported by the BBC, thousands of ticketless away fans turned up outside the ground before kick-off, with the north London side refusing to let anyone in due to issues surrounding crowd safety.

Koln had only been given a ticket allocation of 2,900 report the BBC, with around 20,000 of their fans bringing central London to a standstill earlier this afternoon, after they were paraded through the streets by police.

SEE ALSO:

Disaster for Arsenal fans as key player set to walk away from a new contract and leave the club22-goal Chelsea star tale takes another twist as player misses flight back to London

As per the BBC, police have said that flares have been let off by the away fans, however there has been no reports of ‘significant disorder’.

With the Gunners’ opening Europa League fixture been postponed by an hour, it’ll be interesting to see how Arsene Wenger’s side perform tonight given this late change to the kick-off time.