(Watch) Want-away Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez scores stunning solo goal to put Gunners ahead in Europa League opener

Want-away Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez scored his first goal of the season tonight, as the Chilean struck home a fabulous solo strike to give the Gunners the lead in the Europa League opener agains FC Koln.

Sanchez, who very nearly secured a deadline day move to Man City over the summer, put the home side ahead in the 67th minute, after the former Barcelona winger cut in past two players in the right hand side before firing an unstoppable shot past the Koln ‘keeper to give Arsenal the lead for the first time in the match.

Should the score stay the same until the full-time whistle, it’ll be a perfect start to their Europa League campaign for Arsene Wenger’s side.