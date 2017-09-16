(Watch) Sergio Aguero heads in Manchester City’s second goal against Watford

Sergio Aguero demonstrated why he one of the league’s most in-form strikers as he beautifully rose to head home Manchester City’s second goal against Watford on Saturday.

The smallest man in the box, the Argentine found space to head the ball beyond Heurelho Gomes and into the home side’s net.

The striker’s job was made easy thanks to a superb whipped ball by Kevin de Bruyne which landed perfect onto the forehead of Aguero.

Pep Guardiola certainly has his side well oiled.

 

