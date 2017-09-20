Arsenal handed major boost in pursuit of £44M-rated La Liga star, Spanish side willing to let 123-goal forward leave next summer

Arsenal have been handed a huge boost in their pursuit of France and Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema after reports have emerged stating that the Spanish side would be willing to sell the forward next summer, according to the Daily Star.

As per the Daily Star, Madrid president Florentino Perez is planning a major overhaul of his side’s ageing attack for next season, with 30-year-old Benzema being touted as a player who could leave the Bernabeu next summer.

Spanish news outlet Don Balon, which was re-reported by the Daily Star, state that Arsene Wenger views the Frenchman, who has managed 123 league goals during his time in the Spanish capital, as an ideal replacement for Alexis Sanchez, whose Gunners contract runs out next summer.

Don Balon have also reported that Los Blancos would be willing to sell Benzema to Arsenal should the north London side match the £44M (€50M) valuation they have for the forward, with it being reported that the Gunners would be unwilling to pay that much for the striker.

Real have an alternative option in this situation report the Daily Star, which would be to extend the France international current contract at the Bernabeu. Benzema’s current deal at with the Spanish side runs until 2019, with the La Liga giants believing that should they extend his deal with the club, his transfer value will increase.

Should Benzema end up making the move to north London next summer, it’ll be worthwhile keeping an eye on how the Frenchman does, and whether he can improve on the goal return he’s managed during his time in the Spanish capital.