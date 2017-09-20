£20M-rated Arsenal star desperate to secure Premier League switch to London rivals, player looks determined to run-down last year of contract

25-year-old Arsenal and England star Jack Wilshere is desperate to secure a move away from the Gunners, with the midfielder hoping that London side West Ham offer the player the chance to resurrect his career by signing him once his Gunners deal expires, according to the Daily Star.

As reported by the Daily Star, Arsenal star Wilshere is all but set to run down his current contract at the Emirates, with the north London side making no attempt to try and keep the midfielder at the club beyond this season.

Wilshere, who made his debut for the Gunners in 2008, spent last season on loan at fellow Premier League side Bournemouth, and was expected to leave the Gunners during the last transfer window, as per the Daily Star, however the Hammers were put off by the Gunners’ £20M asking price.

Wilshere made his first Arsenal appearance of the season last Thursday, after the England midfielder was subbed on in the 68th minute by boss Arsene Wenger during his side’s Europa League match against Bundesliga side FC Koln.

Wilshere was then snubbed for his side’s 0-0 draw with Chelsea at the weekend report the Daily Star, with his absence sending a clear message that Wilshere is no longer needed or wanted at Arsenal.

Should West Ham end up going after Wilshere once his current Gunners deal expires next summer, it’ll be interesting to see what kind of impact the England star can make at the London stadium.