Man Utd face major transfer concern, Barcelona eye raid for wonderkid

Man Utd are reportedly growing anxious over the future of youngster Angel Gomes, with Barcelona said to be keen on prising him away.

The 17-year-old is a highly-rated figure at Old Trafford, but it appears as though there is concern that he could move on next summer.

According to The Sun, the teenage sensation was offered his first professional contract last month after he turned 17, but that contract remains unsigned for now which means that he could leave at the end of the season for a nominal fee with a tribunal likely to set it at around £4m.

While it’s added that interested parties are restricted at this point in their ability to make him an offer, Man Utd are going to become increasingly anxious over the situation the longer it goes on before he commits to the club.

Having enjoyed an impressive rise through the ranks for both club and country, it would be a big loss for United to see him walk away, but he wouldn’t be the first young English talent to do in recent weeks.

Chris Willock left Arsenal to join Benfica while Jadon Sancho opted to move to Borussia Dortmund instead of stay at Man City. With Barcelona reportedly knocking on the door and keeping an eye on Gomes, it could be an offer that he can’t turn down even if he does currently ply his trade at Man Utd.

The Red Devils will be hoping that he commits sooner rather than later and signs the new deal, but for now, they face a nervy wait to see if they’re set to lose another young star in the making.