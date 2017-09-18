Man Utd set to reward £29m international with new contract as Barcelona look to pounce

Man Utd midfielder Ander Herrera is expected to be given a new contract at Old Trafford before the end of the year.

Herrera has just under a year left of his current Man Utd deal, with an option for a further 12 months, but is expected to commit his long-term future to Jose Mourinho’s side.

According to reports in the Manchester Evening News, Mourinho wants to reward the Spain international for his superb for over the last season.

Herrera was linked with a move from Man Utd to Barcelona during the summer, and a new contract will put off the Catalan giants from returning with a significant bid.

Herrera suffered the wrath of Mourinho after inviting a friend associated with Celta Vigo to United’s Carrington training complex before the Europa League semi-final in May.

Yet Mourinho was full of praise about Herrera’s impact after he came on in the 77th minute of the 4-0 win over Everton.

“I think Ander was important,” Mourinho said. “He gave us the stability that we were losing a little bit and then was only possible, in my view, 1-0 or 2-0, I never thought in the last 15 or 20 minutes it could be 1-1.”

“The 2-0 come and after that the third and fourth goals are just a consequence of a team that was sad and another team that was happy, for me the third and fourth goal were a little bit out of context in the game.”