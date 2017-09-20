Barcelona injury news: £97M man’s recovery time cut in half, record signing set to be fit for El Classico clash

Barcelona have been given a major boost regarding the fitness of new £97M summer signing Ousmane Dembele after the player confirmed via his personal Instagram that he is going to be back in two months time, which is half the time the Spanish side feared he’d be out for originally.

Dembele, who joined the La Liga side for £97M in the summer as per Sky Sports, posted a photo on Instagram the caption “J’arrive dans 2 mois”, which translates to I arrive in two months.

This news will come as a huge boost to Blaugrana fans, as the club had feared that the Frenchman would be about for four months as per ESPN, however this doesn’t seem to be the case anymore.

Should Dembele be correct about this return date, it’ll come as huge boost for the Spanish side, who now look set to have their record-signing fit for their El Classico match against Real Madrid at the end of the year.