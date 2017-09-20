Watch: Amazing Alexis Sanchez assist allows Theo Walcott to bag 105th Gunners goal to put side ahead in League Cup tie

Arsenal star Theo Walcott bagged his 105th career goal for the Gunners this evening, as the England forward opened the scoring against League 1 side Doncaster in their third round League tie at the Emirates.

Walcott, who has now scored 105 goals in 387 appearances for the north London side, put the Gunners 1-0 up against Doncaster, after the forward lobbed the ball cheekily over the Doncaster ‘keeper after being put through by teammate Alexis Sanchez, after the Chilean played a fantastic lobbed through ball to put the England international through on goal.

With passing like that, it makes you wonder why boss Arsene Wenger left the Chilean out of Arsenal’s startling line-up for their match against rivals Chelsea at the weekend.