Arsenal set to miss out on £200,000-a-week star, Man City boss confirms player is “staying here”

Arsenal have been dealt a huge blow in their pursuit of Manchester City and England star Raheem Sterling, after boss Pep Guardiola confirmed the player would be staying at the Etihad following rumours surrounding his future, as reported by the Sun.

According to the Sun, Gunners boss Arsene Wenger had made an enquiry about Sterling to Man City this past summer, with the Manchester-based club responding to the north London side’s interest with a resounding no.

There had been rumours that Arsenal were set to go back in for Sterling in January as per the Sun, with Wenger’s side to try in the summer should a move in the winter fail to come about.

When asked about Sterling’s future at the club following the rumours about a move, boss Guardiola said that the player “is staying here”, with the Sun reporting that the Citizens are keen to keep the winger as they have faith in hi ability and invested a lot of money into the player by bringing him to the club.

Should Sterling stay put at City, it’ll be interesting to see who the Gunners target next as they continue to search for a potential replacement for want-away star Alexis Sanchez.