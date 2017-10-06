(Video) Man Utd ace puts injury blues aside, recovering well with awful dance moves

Man Utd midfielder Paul Pogba is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury, but that clearly isn’t getting him down based on his latest Instagram post.

The French international has been sidelined since September 12 after suffering the injury setback in the Champions League clash with Basel.

Having flown out to Miami to continue his rehabilitation, it appears as though life is treating him well and he remains in high spirits as he continues to recover.

We don’t think too much of his dance moves as he captioned it with “moves with my love” as he held a football throughout, but it’s good to see him still able to have fun as he’ll undoubtedly be bitterly disappointed and frustrated not to be playing for either Man Utd or France right now.

His Man Utd teammates will be in action against Liverpool after the international break in an important showdown for both teams, while France look to finish the job off in World Cup qualification this coming week and book their flight to Russia next summer.