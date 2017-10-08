Arsenal plot controversial transfer swoop for record-breaking forward to replace Alexis Sanchez

Arsenal are plotting a surprise transfer swoop for Manchester United forward Anthony Martial as a replacement for Alexis Sanchez, according to reports.

The Gunners could be in need of a big-name addition up front next summer amid ongoing speculation over Sanchez’s future at the Emirates Stadium.

The Chile international is in the final year of his contract at Arsenal and looks no closer to renewing his deal, with the Daily Mail reporting that Manchester City could come back in for him in January.

Even if Arsenal can hold on to their star player until the end of the season, Arsene Wenger may well have good reason to start identifying targets now as he prepares to rebuild his attack next year.

According to the Daily Mirror, Martial has emerged as a strong candidate for the north London giants, with the 21-year-old not currently playing regularly for United.

Despite showing flashes of brilliance in his time at Old Trafford, the France international seems unable to fully win over Jose Mourinho, having made just one start all season.

The Mirror suggests Arsenal have already been on the charm-offensive following club legend Thierry Henry’s quotes on Martial this week.

'Anthony Martial is a far better player than I was at that age' Quite the endorsement from Thierry Henry ? pic.twitter.com/u0t2jXlUNz — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) October 7, 2017

Giving a glowing account of his fellow countryman, Henry said: ‘Anthony Martial is a far better player than I was at that age. He can become a world-class player.’

Martial joined United from Monaco in 2015, with BBC Sport noting at the time that his £36million transfer fee made him the most expensive teenager in football history.

Not many players make the move between United and Arsenal, and this deal would not be without some controversy if Mourinho could be persuaded to let such a promising young talent leave for a major rival.