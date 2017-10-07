International manager tells Arsenal star what he has to do to earn place in World Cup squad

Gareth Southgate has said what it will take for Arsenal’s Jack Wilshere to claim a spot in future England squads.

Southgate, who saw his side struggle to a 1-0 win over Slovenia this week, is reportedly looking for more creative players to play in England’s midfield, with the former Bournemouth loanee said to be in his thinking.

This was reported by the Daily Mail, who say that the Three Lions boss wants more invention in his England side, something Wilshere arguably has in his locker to a greater extent than many of the side’s current options.

Still, the Gunners midfielder will have to play more for his club than he has been at the moment.

Asked about Wilshere as an option for the World Cup, Southgate said: ‘We’re in a position where there’s no way we would dismiss any creative player. But people have to be playing and have to be playing at a good level.’

The 25-year-old has only made five appearances in all competitions for Arsene Wenger’s side. However, he has managed two assists in that time, doing his chances of more playing time no harm.