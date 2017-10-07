Arsenal ahead of CL giants in transfer battle for midfield talent, claims former coach

Arsenal are reportedly leading Atletico Madrid in the battle to seal the transfer of Abdulkadir Omur, according to one of his former coaches.

The Gunners have a good track record of poaching the best young talent from around the world, and Omur appears to be the latest to come on to Arsene Wenger’s radar, report The Sun.

Despite still only being 19 years of age, Omur has made a decent start for Trabzonspor in the Turkish Super Lig so far this season.

The midfielder has already made five appearances for his club so far this term, bagging himself two assists in the process.

Sadi Tekelioglu, a former coach at Trabzonspor, spoke highly of the Turkish prospect, claiming that Arsenal and Atletico Madrid are after him, with the north Londoners leading the chase for the moment.

‘Arsenal want to sign Abdulkadir,’ he is quoted in The Sun.

‘I heard that Atletico Madrid are interested in him as well. But Arsenal are ahead of them in the race to sign Omur.

‘Arsene Wenger does a good job when it comes to discovering young players.

‘Abdulkadir will be a success when he moves to Europe.’