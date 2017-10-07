“She was in a right state” Wayne Rooney mocked by party girl on night out as she kisses Shrek mask-wearing companion

Wayne Rooney’s personal life just took another unwanted turn.

The Everton ace, who joined the Toffees from Manchester United over the summer, was mocked by party girl Laura Simpson, as the 29-year-old was seen kissing a friend of hers who was donning a mask of Shrek, a character Rooney has been likened to over the years.

The story was covered by the Sun, who reported that standers-by described Simpson by saying that “she was in a right state” and chanting “Rooney! Rooney!”

Simpson first came into the limelight earlier this year, after she was seen having fun with newly-retired England international Rooney on a night out, an evening which eventually saw the 31-year-old arrested, something that was also reported by the Sun.

On the football front, Rooney’s return to Goodison Park has been a fairly average one, despite an emotional return to his first club from Manchester United in the summer.

Since returning to the Toffees, the 31-year-old has managed to bag himself two league goals in seven outings for Ronald Koeman’s side.

Just like his personal life, Rooney’s footballing career seems to be going a bit pear-shaped.