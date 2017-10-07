Arsenal, Liverpool – five clubs who should pounce for Sergio Aguero if Pep Guardiola goes through with January transfer

Sergio Aguero may be one of the most lethal strikers in world football, but that doesn’t seem to be enough for Pep Guardiola.

Latest reports from the Daily Mail claim Manchester City could be willing to let the Argentine hit-man leave the club this January if they can secure the £20million signing of Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez.

READ MORE

Sergio Aguero dumped by jaw-dropping long-term girlfriend Karina Tejeda just days after Amsterdam crash

Arsenal plot swoop for Manchester United ace as he nears end of contract

Fresh Man City bid for Arsenal star set to open door for surprise January exit



The report also suggests AC Milan could be set to pounce for Aguero if he is made available, but such a proven forward could surely get better offers than that?

While it perhaps seems ambitious that City could land Sanchez in the middle of the season, thereby surely preventing Aguero’s departure, here’s a look at five clubs in the Premier League and Europe who should be ready to pounce if Pep really is willing to take such a big gamble…

Arsenal

If the Mail’s report does come to fruition, Arsenal would be badly in need of a big-name signing in attack, making Aguero the perfect candidate.

Sky Sports suggested the Gunners showed an interest in the 29-year-old back in the summer, and it would be little surprise if Arsene Wenger were a fan.

Still, a different style of player to Sanchez, it isn’t entirely clear how Aguero would fit in at the Emirates Stadium due to the presence of Alexandre Lacazette and Olivier Giroud up front, though he’s surely an upgrade on both.

Liverpool

Liverpool have a devastating attack on their day, but it’s fair to say they currently lack and out-and-out centre-forward.

Roberto Firmino has largely filled that role this season and last, but the Brazilian has just 13 goals in his last 39 Premier League games – not the return of an elite striker.

? Sergio Aguero is now the top scoring non-European player in Premier League history (124), overtaking Dwight Yorke (123). [Opta] pic.twitter.com/FNjrjvCb1C — FourFourTweet (@FourFourTweet) September 9, 2017

City would surely want to avoid selling to either Arsenal or Liverpool if they could help it, but Jurgen Klopp would certainly be well-advised to pay whatever it takes to get this deal through if Aguero becomes surplus to requirements at the Etihad.

PSG

Following the infamous penalty bust-up between Edinson Cavani and Neymar earlier this season, Sport claimed the Brazilian wants the Uruguayan sold.

Who knows if the club’s summer signing from Barcelona really holds that level of power at PSG, but they could do far worse than replace Cavani with Aguero.

Given how much the South American has destroyed Premier League defences down the years, it’s easy to imagine the kind of damage he could do in a vastly less competitive Ligue 1.

Barcelona

Having lost Neymar in the summer, and with Luis Suarez struggling for form this term, Barcelona may be another European giant in need of some inspiration up front.

With BBC Sport reporting PSG paid a world-record £200million for Neymar back in August, the Catalan giants should have no trouble affording Aguero even in this inflated transfer market.

Of course, Barcelona have already brought in Ousmane Dembele to strengthen their attack this season, but Aguero is a more proven goalscorer and would be ready to fire straight away while the Frenchman faces a potentially lengthy spell on the sidelines through injury.

Juventus

Not exactly desperate for a striker at the moment, Juventus could have a problem on their hands before too long if recent rumours are to be believed.

Mundo Deportivo recently claimed Real Madrid are keen on poaching Juve forward Paulo Dybala, and Aguero would be an almost like-for-like replacement.

With trophies and Champions League football on offer, a move to Turin could also prove one of the more tempting options for Aguero to consider if he is faced with a departure from City this summer.