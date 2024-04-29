No issue for Manchester City to pay €50m required to trigger exciting transfer

Manchester City would reportedly have no issue paying the €50million required to sign German midfielder Joshua Kimmich from Bayern Munich this summer.

The 29-year-old is nearing the final year of his contract at the Allianz Arena, and it seems that if he doesn’t agree to renew his deal with the club soon, then he’ll be allowed to leave for the right price.

According to Sport, as cited and translated by Sport Witness, that price would likely be in the region of €50m, and it has Man City and others on alert for his signature this summer.

Kimmich has played under Pep Guardiola before and could be a superb addition to this City side, with midfielders like Mateo Kovacic and Matheus Nunes not really adding much since moving to the Etihad Stadium last summer.

Kimmich transfer: Man City can afford him, but he prefers Barcelona

Even if City are in a good financial position to get a deal done for Kimmich done, the report suggests that the player’s preference would be to join Barcelona.

They add that Barca could also try offering players like Frenkie de Jong and Ronald Araujo as part of the deal to bring Kimmich’s asking price down, though it remains to be seen if Bayern would be ready to accept an offer like that, with swaps like this actually pretty rare in football.

It would be intriguing to see a fine player like Kimmich challenging himself in English football, and he’d surely be tempted by the prospect of playing for Guardiola again, as it’s a move that more or less guarantees major trophies.

Still, Barcelona remain a big name, and if that’s where the player wants to go, then perhaps MCFC won’t push too hard to sign a player who isn’t that interested in joining them anyway, and move on to other targets.