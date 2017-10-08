N’Golo Kante predicts ‘great’ career for former Chelsea transfer target after going on charm offensive over striker

Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante has heaped praise on Paris Saint-Germain star and France team-mate Kylian Mbappe just a few months after he was linked as a transfer target for the Blues.

Mbappe ended up moving from Monaco to PSG on loan, having shone in Ligue 1 and the Champions League last season with 26 goals in all competitions.

Regarded as one of the best young players in the world, Mbappe is now also a regular at international level, and it’s clear he’s impressed Kante during their time together.

‘He’s doing some great things,’ Kante told Le Parisien.

‘He has great technical quality and bags of pace. He scores, plays for others and had a head on his shoulders.

‘He’s got some great years ahead of him, for sure.’

Le 10 Sport claimed earlier in the summer that Antonio Conte was ready to approach Mbappe over joining Chelsea, and it’s pretty clear Kante would have approved if his gushing review of the 18-year-old is anything to go by.