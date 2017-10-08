Zidane meets with Real Madrid president to discuss transfer swoop for Chelsea star

Zinedine Zidane has reportedly told Real Madrid president Florentino Perez that he wants the transfer of Chelsea star Eden Hazard at the club as a replacement for Gareth Bale.

Don Balon report that a meeting between Madrid president Perez and manager Zidane has taken place in which the French tactician has outlined the importance of bringing in the Belgian as an upgrade on the Welshman.

The news will not come as a huge surprise to many with the Express having already linked Real with a £100m bid for the Chelsea star this summer.

Hazard has shone in England, notching up 57 goals and 35 assists in the Premier League for Chelsea since his arrival from Lille in 2012.

As noted previously the interest from Real to bring the 26-year-old to the Bernabeu is not exactly new. However, the repercussions that this will have for Bale and the connotations the report suggests for the Welshman’s future are certainly alarming.

Bale has picked up three Champions League trophies since arriving from Tottenham in 2013, though injuries have seen him drop in and out of the starting XI in that time.

Hazard is a similar style of player to Bale, and Zidane has made it clear he’s a big fan of the Chelsea star in the past, saying in 2015: ‘After (Lionel) Messi and (Cristiano) Ronaldo, Hazard is my favourite player. It is spectacular to see him play.’