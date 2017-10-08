Huge European nation and three-time finalists are set to fail to qualify for next year’s World Cup

Holland are on the brink of missing two consecutive international tournaments as they now need a miracle to make it to the 2018 World Cup next summer.

After failing to qualify for Euro 2016 the Dutch side are now embarking on their darkest period in international football for decades.

Dick Advocaat’s side were able to secure a 3-1 victory against Belarus last night but other results in Group A leave them almost certain not to qualify for the World Cup next summer.

With France leading the way in Group A and looking a safe bet to secure the automatic qualification spot, the race for a play-off position between Holland and Sweden looks to have now been settled.

Before last night’s round of fixtures Holland’s boss and former Sunderland manager Advocaat was asked if he felt it could be possible that Sweden could win their evening fixture 8-0 to leave the Dutch side adrift in not only points but also goal difference. Advocaat responded stating this was certainly not possible. But, what happened next? Yes, you guessed it – Sweden won 8-0!

Advocaat got the question last week: What if Sweden v Luxembourg ends 8-0 ?? He answered: They won’t win 8-0, stupid question. Impossible ? pic.twitter.com/K98fDo3N2y — Tipster From Holland (@FootballTipsNL) October 7, 2017

Sweden’s 8-0 rout over Luxembourg last night not only puts them three points ahead of Holland with just one game to play but also leaves them with a goal difference twelve goals superior.

Holland have been finalists in three World Cups; 1974, 1978 and 2010. The Dutch side also finished third in the last World Cup and are usually always a competitive nation and have only failed to qualify once in the last 25 years (2002). They will be a huge miss next summer and we truly do hope they recover from the rut they find themselves in at current times.