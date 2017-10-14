Confirmed Man Utd line-up vs Liverpool: Mourinho delights fans with crucial inclusion

Man Utd travel to Anfield to take on Liverpool on Saturday, and the stakes are high for Jose Mourinho’s side as they aim to silence their remaining doubters.

This is being billed as their first real test of the Premier League season having swept aside several sides in the bottom half of the table thus far which has helped them remain unbeaten to this point and joint-top of the standings alongside Man City, having collected 19 points from their seven games.

In turn, they’ll want to make a statement against a Liverpool side desperate for a positive result in order to avoid seeing the seven-point gap between the two clubs stretch further.

Mourinho had big decisions to make for this one as he will need to plot a way to keep Liverpool quiet while also exploiting their defensive weaknesses, and he’s still without Paul Pogba while Marouane Fellaini and Michael Carrick have also been ruled out due to injury.

Here’s how Man Utd line up against Liverpool on Saturday, and as seen in the tweets below, supporters are overjoyed to see Anthony Martial get a shot from the first minute.

The French international has been knocking on the door for weeks now after bagging five goals and six assists in nine appearances so far this season, and he now has his chance to impress from the off.

