There has been a lot of speculation about Eddie Howe’s job in the media.

The Magpies have struggled to replicate their success of last season, in which they qualified for the Champions League and made it to the Carabao Cup final.

Newcastle have struggled with injuries this season and their performances have been well below par.

Naturally, in a situation like this, the manager and his role is questioned in the media by the ex-players and the fans.

Newcastle manager is coming under heavy scrutiny

Howe is one of many Premier League managers, including Mauricio Pochettino and Erik ten Hag, who is being heavily criticised and discussed for a poor season at the club.

Although he has the backing of PIF, several managers have been linked with the St. James’ Park job.

Adebayo Akinfenwa has endorsed Jose Mourinho to be the new manager should the PIF feel it’s time to bring in a fresh face, as he revealed on talkSPORT.

The former striker believes Newcastle would “suit” the famous coach more than positions at Liverpool or England.

“I think that’s a better fit (than England),” said Akinfenwa.

“When they are talking about Eddie Howe, and unless he chooses to go to England, I think it’s unfair. I think what he has done at Newcastle has been second to none. I know it has been tricky and that’s what expectations come with.

“But I think Mourinho would suit Newcastle better.”

Since Mourinho was fired by Roma in January, he is a free agent and eager to return to the centre of things as soon as possible.

Howe deserves another chance at Newcastle

However, it feels like it would be unfair on Howe to lose his job after a massive injury crisis at the club that has derailed their season.

He has shown in the past how he can take the club to the next level and for his impressive work, he deserves to be given another shot next season.

But as they say, its a result driven job and Howe will have to turn things around sooner rather than later to quash rumours about his future.