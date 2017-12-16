Pep Guardiola tempted to pay release clause to bring Manchester United transfer target to City

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola could make a transfer raid on his old club

Manchester United have been linked with Samuel Umtiti, but Guardiola is also keen

The Barcelona defender has a £53million release clause in his contract

READ MORE: Guardiola plots stunning transfer raids for £270m Chelsea & Spurs stars as he eyes Man City revolution

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is reportedly keen for his club to beat Manchester United to the transfer of Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti.

The Daily Mirror linked Jose Mourinho with an interest in the talented France international last month, but Diario Gol now claim he’s caught the eye of City boss Guardiola.

The report states that Umtiti has a release clause of just £53million at the Nou Camp, which looks a very tempting price to pay for such a quality centre-back.

The Times have also linked City with an interest in Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk, though he is reported to be valued at more like £70million.

Umtiti seems a better value option for that buy-out clause, and it could be that we’ll see City and United go head to head for him.

Guardiola and Mourinho have never seen eye-to-eye on the pitch and there could now be drama off it if they both make their moves for the Barca defender.

City have had a great season and don’t exactly look in need of major transfer surgery, but defence has been a problem for them in the past and Vincent Kompany and John Stones have had their injury problems this term.