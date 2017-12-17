The Pep effect: Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez snubs mega-money offer in order to seal Manchester City transfer

Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez has snubbed huge money to join Manchester City

The Chilean would prefer to be reunited with former manager Pep Guardiola

Sanchez had been offered £21million a year by Chinese Super League club Hebei China Fortune

Manchester City look to have seen off some serious competition for the transfer of Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez, according to the Sun.

The report claims Sanchez had been offered a staggering £21million a year to move to Hebei China Fortune instead, but he’s snubbed them in order to be reunited with Pep Guardiola.

The Spanish tactician is widely viewed as one of the finest managerial minds of his generation and signed Sanchez for Barcelona earlier in his career.

The Gunners attacker is keen to remain in the Premier League and seems to have his heart set on joining City on a free transfer as the Sun claim he won’t sign a new contract at the Emirates Stadium.

Sanchez’s current deal expires in the summer, and the Daily Mirror have also previously linked Paris Saint-Germain as potential contenders to snap him up.

The 28-year-old looks a great prospective addition for City, who are running away with the Premier League title already this season.

Sanchez is one of the best players in the Premier League and would add to an already fearsome City attack alongside the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane.

While Guardiola doesn’t exactly look like he needs him this season, the extra option of Sanchez next term could be ideal for his side as they look for total domination in England and Europe.