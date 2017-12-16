Arsene Wenger keen for Arsenal to beat Chelsea to bargain attacker transfer

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger seems ready to join the race for Leon Bailey

Chelsea have also been linked with the £15million-rated Bayer Leverkusen winger

Arsenal would be willing to pay that price for the talented youngster

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is reportedly keen to beat Chelsea in the transfer battle for Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey, according to the Daily Mirror.

The 20-year-old looks one of the most exciting young talents in Europe at the moment after shining since his move to Germany last January.

Bailey has five goals and four assists so far this season and the Mirror claim Arsenal view him as a potentially fine investment at just £15million, which seems very generous in this modern market.

Arsenal could also do with reinforcements in attack amid doubts over the futures of Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil at the Emirates Stadium.

Both players are heading towards the ends of their contracts, and Bailey could help ease the blow of their departures if he came in either this winter or next summer.

It is not clear when either club are planning to move for the Jamaican, but a previous report from the Sun suggested Chelsea would likely try for him this January.

The Mirror claim they could now face competition from Arsenal, who have a better track record of handing opportunities to promising young players, with Chelsea known for snapping up talents like Bailey and then immediately sending them out on loan.