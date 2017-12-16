Manchester United prepared to fight Arsenal for £30million January transfer in problem position

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho wants to re-sign Jonny Evans this January

Arsenal and Manchester City are also expected to move for the West Brom defender

Evans’ sale by United under Louis van Gaal now looks a big mistake

Manchester United are reportedly ready to rival Arsenal and Manchester City for the £30million January transfer of West Brom defender Jonny Evans.

The Northern Ireland international has shone for the Baggies and it increasingly looks a mistake for United to have sold him when they did.

Evans, 29, was allowed to leave United for West Brom in the summer of 2015 by then-manager Louis van Gaal, but the Daily Mirror claim Mourinho wants him back at Old Trafford.

The report states that this is due to the recent injury sustained by Eric Bailly at the back, but that Arsenal and City are also thought to be preparing bids for Evans.

Red Devils supporters would surely be delighted to see one of their former academy stars come back to the club, given their tradition of bringing through homegrown players.

West Brom will surely struggle to keep hold of the player if top clubs come in for him, and it will be interesting to see if he himself favours another spell with his old side.

City could be the more tempting option given their form this season, but he’d surely never be forgiven in the red half of Manchester if he were to snub an emotional return to boyhood club United for the Etihad Stadium.