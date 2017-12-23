“Poor man’s version of Charlie Adam” – Fans slaughter Man United ace following poor first half performance

Man United went into half-time drawing 1-1 with Leicester

Mourinho’s side currently 13 points behind rivals Man City going into half time break

Pogba has been slaughtered by fans for his lacklustre first-half performance

Man United fans have been slaughtering French ace Paul Pogba for the midfielder’s poor first half performance against Leicester this evening.

Jose Mourinho’s side went a goal down in the 27th minute, after some brilliant play from Riyad Mahrez allowed the England international an easy chance to open the scoring, something the player took with ease, as Vardy slotted the ball past David De Dea to open the scoring for the Foxes.

United then equalised 13 minutes later, as a ball from Anthony Martial was laid off by Jesse Lingard for Spaniard Juan Mata, who finished nicely to see the two sides go into the break all square.

One player that fans weren’t impressed with in the first 45 minutes is France international Paul Pogba, as the midfielder put in a shocking performance in the first half for the Red Devils.

Here are a few select tweets about the player’s first half showing for Jose Mourinho’s side.

Paul Pogba looking like a poor mans version of Charlie Adam with that shot ? — MediaMan Keiran (@MediaKeiran) December 23, 2017

Pogba has been awful, lazy fouls, misplaced passes, poor crossing… — Dennis Mbugua (@denomhandsome) December 23, 2017

Paul Pogba = Poor mans Yaya Toure — Jake Swinburn (@jakeswinburn) December 23, 2017

Pogba been sleeping in this game. Poor passes from him. Needs to fix up — Isi Miyake(#IM5) (@uisimiyake) December 23, 2017

Pogba has been poor so far….. #MUFC — Adam Bray (@adambray1996) December 23, 2017

Poor cross Pogba. — Ifeoma (@zeanify) December 23, 2017