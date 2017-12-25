Pep Guardiola’s Christmas list: £197m spending spree for Manchester City to land Premier League stars and Serie A giant

A look at the business Manchester City fans could be looking forward to from Pep Guardiola.

The Spanish manager could be spending around £197m on talent this January.

New additions could give Man City one of the strongest squads in the world.

Pep Guardiola and Manchester City could be lining up a £197m spending spree on four huge players this January.

A report this week from the Daily Star has stated that City have put aside a staggering £160m to land three talents. The report states Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal, Virgil Van Dijk from Southampton and Sergio Busquets from Barcelona are all being eyed by Guardiola as he looks to strengthen his squad ahead of an extreme push for a quadruple.

Further, a report from the respected Italian outlet CalcioMercato suggests that this proposed spending figure could rise to £200m given their reports that City are eyeing a €42m (£40m) pursuit for AC Milan’s Leonardo Bonucci.

If all the proposed deals were to come off it would surely give City one of the strongest squads world football has ever seen.

Sanchez and Busquets have both of-course already played under Guardiola while at Barcelona and given this link it perhaps adds to the likelihood that the two stars could leave their current clubs for the blue half of Manchester.

City currently sit thirteen points ahead of second-place Man United in the league and it appears that they have no intentions of slowing down given their proposed spending spree.