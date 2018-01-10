Chelsea star halts Blues contract talks to wait for offer from CL giants, could free up Man Utd transfer target to move

Chelsea star Eden Hazard has reportedly put contract talks with the Blues on hold amid hope of securing a transfer to Real Madrid, which could be good news for Manchester United.

The Belgium international is one of the best players in the world and could be a fine signing for Real in attack as Cristiano Ronaldo appears to head into decline after a slump in form this season.

According to Diario Gol, Real manager Zinedine Zidane is keen to bring Hazard to the Bernabeu, and could even allow Marco Asensio to move on if it helps push the deal through.

Hazard’s arrival would likely threaten Asensio’s place in the side even further after his struggles to hold down a first-team spot for much of this campaign.

The Spain international has been linked with Manchester United on occasion, with latest rumours from Don Balon claiming Jose Mourinho has been in touch about signing him.

This could lead to an ideal scenario for United, with Hazard’s arrival in Madrid both significantly weakening their rivals Chelsea, whilst also freeing up Asensio to join them.

Diario Gol claim Real would ideally like to keep Asensio, but that Zidane himself would not be bothered by his departure if he could land Hazard as his replacement.