Man Utd 3-0 Stoke City player ratings, stats and reaction: Paul Pogba masterclass condemns Stoke to unwanted record

Manchester United scored three superb goals to beat Stoke City

Antonio Valencia, Anthony Martial and Romelu Lukaku were on the score sheet

United closed the gap on Manchester City to 12 points

WATCH: Antonio Valencia stuns Manchester United fans after scoring stunner with his weaker left foot

WATCH: Anthony Martial sends message to Manchester United target Alexis Sanchez with sublime finish vs Stoke

Manchester United beat Stoke City 3-0 in the Premier League this evening thanks to sublime strikes by Antonio Valencia, Anthony Martial and Romelu Lukaku at Old Trafford.

Jose Mourinho’s side are now just 12 points behind Manchester City, who lost at Liverpool yesterday, though it might not make a huge difference in the destination of this season’s title.

Man of the match

He might not have got on the score sheet, but Paul Pogba ran the show from midfield throughout the entire game, putting on a masterclass in passing.

The France international gets a lot of flak, but it’s clear to anyone who’s watched United this season that they’re a far better side when he’s in it.

Tonight, Pogba got two assists and deservedly takes our Man of the Match award for a flawless performance.

Flop of the match

Take your pick from almost any Stoke City player, but Chelsea fans may be concerned about the poor display from Kurt Zouma.

The Frenchman is on loan with the Potters this season but put in another unconvincing display at Old Trafford this evening.

Of course, he’d have a better team around him if he were playing there for Chelsea, but more performances like this and it’s unlikely he’ll be heading back to Stamford Bridge.

Stat of the match

It’s an absolutely miserable one if you’re a Stoke fan…

50 – Stoke City are the first team in Europe’s big five divisions to concede 50 league goals this season. Downpour. pic.twitter.com/vohHq3XxPW — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 15, 2018

Player ratings

Manchester United: De Gea 7, Jones 7, Smalling 6, Valencia 8, Shaw 7, Matic 6, Pogba 9, Mata 7, Lingard 7, Martial 8, Lukaku 8 / Subs: Rashford 6, Fellaini 6, McTominay 6

Stoke City: Butland 6, Zouma 5, Indi 6, Bauer 6, Tymon 5, Fletcher 6, Allen 6, Ireland 6, Shaqiri 6, Choupo-Moting 5, Crouch 6 / Wimmer 6, Sobhi 6, Diouf 5

Reaction

Given the rumours going about at the moment, it’s pretty much just United fans trolling Arsenal for even thinking they had a chance of signing Martial…

Martial’s finish though?? The state of Arsenal fans thinking we’d let them have him. No, you can have Mkhi, or the money, but Tony is too good for you ??? — Scott Patterson (@R_o_M) January 15, 2018

Thirty million AND Mkhitaryan? Na. Martial plus Cash? Na. Arsenal having a laugh are they https://t.co/kUF7emDMc2 — David O’Leary (@DOL17) January 15, 2018

Tony Martial, came from France.

Arsenal asked and he said “no chance”. — Dan Hughes (@Dan85Hughes) January 15, 2018

They asked for Martial plus cash before? What are Arsenal smoking? — Saim (@SaimSadeek) January 15, 2018