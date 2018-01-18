Manchester United lead Liverpool and Chelsea in race for bargain transfer

Manchester United are reportedly leading the race for Jean Seri

The Nice midfielder is a transfer target for a number of top clubs

United need a new signing in midfield as Michael Carrick looks set to leave

Manchester United reportedly lead rivals Liverpool and Chelsea in the running to seal the transfer of Nice midfielder Jean Seri, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Ivory Coast international has shone in Ligue 1 and has attracted plenty of potential suitors, with the Mirror claiming Barcelona and PSG have shown an interest and Manchester City could also join the race.

Seri looks a superb talent capable of playing a variety of midfield roles, and the Mirror claim Jose Mourinho is after him as Michael Carrick is set to leave Old Trafford in the summer.

The veteran midfielder is in the final year of his contract and is no longer a first-team regular for United, though they could still do with the extra bodies in that area.

Marouane Fellaini is another key player heading towards being a free agent in the summer, and Seri would give United more options to rotate the likes of Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba.

The Mirror claim Seri has a £35million release clause in his Nice contract, which surely makes him a bargain in this market, which has seen some astronomical figures paid for players in the last few months.

The report adds that Chelsea could consider Seri due to doubts over the form of last summer’s signing Tiemoue Bakayoko, while City may need replacements for Yaya Toure and Fernandinho.