Chelsea ready to axe £30million signing as they chase Jean Seri transfer

Chelsea are reportedly prepared to let Danny Drinkwater leave just a year after signing him for £30million as they target a new signing in midfield.

The Blues brought in Drinkwater from Leicester City in a somewhat surprise move, and it’s fair to say the England international has barely made an impact at Stamford Bridge.

MORE: Real Madrid line up Chelsea raid after two big-name rejections

Arriving with some injury problems, Drinkwater started just five Premier League games for Chelsea last season and is likely to just face even more competition for places.

This is because Chelsea are pursuing the potential transfer of Nice star Jean Seri, meaning they’re open to allowing Drinkwater to move on loan, according to the Daily Mail.

The 28-year-old may have been a title winner with Leicester in 2015/16, but in truth he didn’t exactly stand out as one of the star performers in that side.

N’Golo Kante was one of the main men in their midfield, and he joined Chelsea the following season, while Riyad Mahrez and Jamie Vardy really caught the eye up front.

It is therefore perhaps little surprise to see Drinkwater struggle with making the step up at a club like Chelsea, who have made a number of questionable purchases recently, such as Alvaro Morata, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Ross Barkley.