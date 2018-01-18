Manchester United set to BEAT Liverpool, Chelsea & Manchester City to QUALITY signing

Manchester United are reportedly leading the chase for Jean Seri

The Nice midfielder is also being eyed by Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City

United can sign Seri for a bargain transfer fee of just £35million

Manchester United are reportedly leading rivals Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City in the running for the transfer of Nice midfielder Jean Seri.

According to the Daily Mirror, the Red Devils can sign the Ivory Coast international for just £35million due to a clause in his contract with the Ligue 1 giants.

Seri could be a fine signing by United given their potential issues in midfield going into next season.

Michael Carrick and Marouane Fellaini look to be heading out of Old Trafford as they near the ends of their contracts.

The Mirror claim Seri could be brought in as a direct replacement and that United are ahead of their Premier League rivals in the running at the moment.

Chelsea want Seri as an upgrade on Tiemoue Bakayoko, while City want him to replace Yaya Toure and Fernandinho, though they look set to miss out.

United are closing in on the signing of Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez this January and the addition of Seri would be another fine purchase to improve Jose Mourinho’s squad.