English journalist claims Henrikh Mkhitaryan is a ‘classic Arsenal player’ following transfer from Man United

Player signed for Arsenal from Man United yesterday

Alexis Sanchez went the other way by joining Red Devils from Gunners

Journalist Stan Collymore has described Armenian as a “classic Arenal player” following his move

English journalist and former Premier League star Stan Collymore has described new Gunners star Henrikh Mkhitaryan as a ‘classic Arsenal player’ following the player’s transfer from Man United.

In an opinion piece for news outlet the Mirror, Collymore gave his say on Mkhitaryan following the player’s switch to the Emirates.

The Armenian international moved to the Gunners on Monday, with Alexis Sanchez heading to Old Trafford as per the Daily Mail, and Collymore has given his view on Arsenal’s new signing.

Speaking about Mkhitaryan, Collymore said in his article that “the Armenian fits the Gunners’ narrative and is a classic Arsenal player I suppose — a bit soft, a bit weak, with a ‘nice lad’ mentality. He’ll be awful against Bournemouth one week then brilliant against Crystal Palace the next.”

During his time at Old Trafford, Mkhitaryan struggled a bit to cement himself as a permanent starter for the Red Devils.

During his 18 months with Jose Mourinho’s side, the former Borussia Dortmund star managed to make 63 appearances, scoring 13 and assisting 11 in that time, an average record.

One thing that’ll be a positive for Arsene Wenger is Mkhitaryan’s versatility, as during his career, the player has been deployed as both a attacking midfielder, as well as both a left and right sided winger, something that’ll surely come in handy for the Gunners in the future.

In Germany, Mkhitaryan impressed fans with his ability, with the midfielder managing to amass a total record of 41 goals and 49 assists in 140 games for the Dortmund.

Following the transfers of both Sanchez and Mkhitaryan, it remains to be seen who out of Man United and Arsenal will be the ones who get the better end of the deal.