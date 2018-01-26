Alexis Sanchez blasted again as BBC pundit doubles down on ‘mercenary’ dig

Keown has another dig at Sanchez over Man Utd move

Chilean international left Arsenal this month, Man City pulled out of race

Reports claim Sanchez is on big wages at Old Trafford

Martin Keown has his doubts over Alexis Sanchez’s decision to join Man Utd, and he reiterated it on Friday ahead of their FA Cup clash with Yeovil Town.

As noted by The Mirror, Man City were also in the hunt for the Chilean international earlier this month but eventually bowed out of the race to clear the path for his move to Old Trafford.

Ultimately, it’s claimed in the report above that the finances involved in the transfer swoop didn’t make sense to the Premier League leaders, while United are said to have spent big on the 29-year-old’s wages.

Prior to making his debut for his new club on Friday, Sanchez was the subject of Keown’s pre-game discussion and again, the former Arsenal defender took another swipe at him following his exit from the Emirates as he essentially believes his choice came down to money.

“I felt he was going for the money and he was a bit of a mercenary,” he is quoted as saying by the Metro.

“For him to go to United, it had to be about the money. I don’t understand why he didn’t go to the best team and Man City are that at the moment.”

In truth, Keown does make a fair point. Although United remain a huge club worldwide and will hope to compete for major honours moving forward, Sanchez had the chance to join City and likely win a Premier League title this season as they enjoy a 12-point lead at the top of the table.

Further, they’re in the final of the League Cup and remain in the hunt for the FA Cup and Champions League, so the appeal of joining Pep Guardiola, a coach he knows well from his previous stint at Barcelona, is obvious.

Nevertheless, he chose to join Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford and with what could likely be his last major contract in his career given he’s 29, he is certainly cashing in if the reports above are to be believed over his wages.

Having responded again with a similar remark in his co-commentary role on Friday night, it’s clear that Keown is simply not impressed.