Jose Mourinho wants Manchester United to sign £87.5million Manchester City transfer target

Manchester United could consider a deal to sign Real Madrid star Isco

The Spanish playmaker has been linked as an £87.5million target for Manchester City

United boss Jose Mourinho could take Isco as part of any deal for David de Gea

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly keen for his club to seal the transfer of Real Madrid playmaker Isco, who’s also been linked with Manchester City.

Diario Gol claim the Portuguese tactician has let it be known that he would consider letting goalkeeper David de Gea move to the Bernabeu if he can land one of three of their players in return.

The report mentions Marco Asensio and Raphael Varane, both of whom have been mentioned as targets for the Red Devils on a number of occasions in the recent past.

However, Isco is a new name to appear as being on Mourinho’s radar, and there certainly seems to be room for the former Malaga man in this United squad.

The 25-year-old hasn’t always found his best form in a white shirt, despite arriving as one of the most exciting young players in world football back in the summer of 2013.

Still, United could be the perfect club for him to revive his career as he’d surely get more first-team chances at Old Trafford due to a relative lack of creative midfield options.

Isco can play a variety of roles and could be an upgrade on players like Ander Herrera and Juan Mata in midfield.

Don Balon recently claimed Manchester City were interested in Isco and had in fact tabled a bid of £87.5million plus Bernardo Silva for him.

Needless to say, beating rivals City to a top playmaker would also be big motivation for United to get this deal done.