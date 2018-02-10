Real Madrid will replace Zidedine Zidane with this World Cup winner after disaster season

Real Madrid have already prepared their replacement for Zinedine Zidane with the Frenchman set to depart the Spanish capital after a disastrous season.

Reports from Spain suggest that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez foresees German manager Joachim Low as the successor to Zidane.

Real Madrid now sit 19 points behind leaders Barcelona in La Liga and Zidane’s future looks in increased jeopardy.

Real Madrid are eyeing Joachim Low as a replacement for Zinedine Zidane after the Frenchman’s disastrous season as Madrid boss.

Zidane entered the 2017/18 season on a high after sealing a sensational double with Real last season by winning both the La Liga title and Champions League.

However, this season has been an adversely different tail of events.

Real have struggled in La Liga throughout and their short-fallings are optimised by the 19 point gap between Real and Barcelona in La Liga with Madrid sitting in just fourth place in the league.

A report from the Sun has stated that Zidane’s time at Madrid is now numbered following a disappointing 2-2 draw with relegation-threatened Levante last weekend.

Further, Spanish news outlet MundoDeportivo have now stated that Madrid president Florentino Perez is eyeing Joachim Low as a replacement for Zidane.

Low of course clinched a World Cup title with the German international side in 2014 and would clearly be a big name that would satisfy Real fans.

However, Low is understandably unlikely to depart the German national side until after this year’s World Cup.