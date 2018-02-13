Basel 0-4 Man City player ratings, stats and reaction: Aguero continues terrific form as Guardiola’s side take huge step towards quarter finals

Man City took a big step towards qualifying for the quarter finals of the Champions League this evening, as Pep Guardiola’s side hammered Swiss side FC Basel.

The away side opened the scoring in the 14th minute, after a cross from Kevin De Bruyne was powered home by Ilkay Gundogan to give the Premier League leaders an early lead.

City then doubled their lead just four minutes thanks to a fantastic executed volley from Bernardo Silva, with Aguero then adding a third midway through the first half as with the Argentine hammered home a 25-yard strike to all but wrap up the win for the away side.

Guardiola’s men then added a fourth just after half time, as Gundogan secured his brace with a fine curling effort from the edge of the box.

Aguero’s strike now means that he’s got five goals in hist last two appearances, as the Argentine continue his impressive form in 2018.

Player of the Match

German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan was on top form this evening, as the former Borussia Dortmund ace bagged a fantastic brace to help his side thump Basel.

The 27-year-old took both his goals brilliantly, with the second being one of pure class as City claimed an almost unassailable first leg lead.

This tweet sums up the player’s performance down to a T.

Stat of the Match

It seems the ‘Pep Effect’ is in full swing….

Player Ratings

Basel: Vaclik 6, Xhaka 6, Lacroix 6, Suchy 5, Lang 6, Frei 6, Die 6, Riveros 6, Stocker 6, Elyounoussi 5, Oberlin 6 / Subs: Ajeti 6, Bua 6

Man City: Ederson 7, Walker 8, Kompany 7, Otamendi 7, Delph 7, De Bruyne 7, Fernandinho 7, Gundogan 9, B Silva 7, Aguero 8, Sterling 7 / Subs: D Silva 6, Sane 6, Danilo 6

Reaction

It wasn’t all about Gundogan and Aguero tonight as City absolutely ran riot in Switzerland…

