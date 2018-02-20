Chelsea make offer for £176million midfield star who’d be dream N’Golo Kante partner

Chelsea have reportedly made an offer for Casemiro

Real Madrid surely cannot afford to lose the Brazilian

PSG have also been linked with the £176million midfielder

MORE: Chelsea star reveals why he rejected two other offers to seal Stamford Bridge transfer

Chelsea have reportedly presented an offer to Real Madrid for the potential transfer of Brazilian midfielder Casemiro, according to Spanish source Don Balon.

The 25-year-old has been a vital cog in Zinedine Zidane’s side in recent seasons, showing himself to be one of the finest defensive midfield players in Europe.

There’s no doubt Casemiro could be ideal alongside N’Golo Kante in Chelsea’s midfield were the move to come off, with the Blues struggling with recent signings in that part of the pitch.

Tiemoue Bakayoko and Danny Drinkwater joined Chelsea in the summer but have struggled to get going, while Ross Barkley came in in January but is yet to make much of an impact either.

Casemiro looks a clear upgrade in that department, though Don Balon suggest he’d be too important for Real to consider letting go.

Diario Gol linked Casemiro with Paris Saint-Germain a few months back, stating at the time that the player had a £176million release clause in his Madrid contract.

It is not clear how high Chelsea would be willing to go for this signing, or how much Roman Abramovich is offering at the moment, but Don Balon suggest some kind of approach has been made to Real.

Chelsea urgently need statement signings such as this one if they are to get back to their best next season after this term’s disappointments.

Selling Nemanja Matic to Manchester United now looks a big mistake and Casemiro looks an ideal potential replacement, even if it could prove an expensive error letting the Serbian go.