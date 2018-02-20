Man Utd team news: Major double boost for Mourinho ahead of Sevilla showdown

Man Utd face Sevilla in the Champions League on Wednesday night

Mourinho will be hoping for a fully fit squad for the run-in to end the season

Red Devils could welcome back Pogba, Ibrahimovic and Rashford

Paul Pogba may have struggled in recent outings, but he remains one of the strongest players at Man Utd and he could be available against Sevilla.

The Red Devils take on the La Liga outfit in the first leg of their last-16 Champions League clash on Wednesday night, hoping to take a positive result back to Old Trafford.

In turn, as they also face a battle for a top-four finish in the Premier League along with their FA Cup hopes, Jose Mourinho will be desperate to have a full squad at his disposal.

As reported by The Sun, both Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic returned to training on Tuesday and while the former is expected to now feature in midweek after recovering from an illness, it remains to be seen when his Swedish teammate steps up his comeback from injury and gets back into the team to make an appearance.

Pogba was substituted in away defeats to Tottenham and Newcastle earlier this month, as he has seemingly been struggling to hit top form. In turn, a big performance from him will be needed against Sevilla to try and boss things in midfield and Mourinho will expect him to stand up and deliver.

As for Ibrahimovic, his return will be a boost for the run-in, provided that he can now stay fit. The veteran hasn’t featured since Boxing Day, but he’ll give Mourinho another option up top along with Romelu Lukaku to try and add goals and a different dynamic to the Man Utd attack in the weeks to come.