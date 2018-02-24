Good news for Tottenham: Juventus dealing with injury crisis, one key absentee confirmed

Juventus will be without Bernardeschi against Tottenham

Allegri also dealing with various other injury issues

It remains to be seen if key players are passed fit and at their best vs Spurs

READ MORE: Tottenham ‘genius’ put next to Ronaldinho, Maradona by THFC boss

While on one hand Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino will relish the prospect of facing a full-strength Juventus, it looks as though his side could have an edge.

The two sides will meet again at Wembley on March 7 for the second leg of their last-16 clash in the Champions League, with the tie finely poised at 2-2 after a thrilling first meeting in Turin.

Since then though, Juve boss Massimiliano Allegri has had a number of injury headaches to contend with, and while the Italian tactician confirmed that Federico Bernardeschi is out against Spurs, he’ll also seemingly have other doubts heading into the encounter too.

Juve face some difficult fixtures prior to that trip to London, as they host Atalanta on Sunday in Serie A, before the two sides meet again in the Coppa Italia next week.

A trip to Lazio follows that, before the Italian champions then make their way to England hoping to advance in the Champions League.

As reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport though, Allegri held his press conference on Saturday and while he put a timeline on Bernardeschi which will seemingly rule him out against Tottenham, he also detailed the other issues he is currently facing with some key players likely to miss out this weekend.

“Bernardeschi will be revaluated in 20 days,” he is quoted as saying, with the Tottenham game coming in 11 days time.

“Higuain got this knock to the ankle last week, he hasn’t trained since and only worked separately from the squad, so it’s very unlikely he’ll be able to play tomorrow. Mattia De Sciglio has a problem with his adductor muscle and will be re-evaluated next week. Juan Cuadrado is working, but still a long way off his comeback.”

Whether or not they recover from their respective injury problems in time for Spurs is one thing, but it’s also whether or not they’ll be fully fit and have that match sharpness to be at their best which is also another concern.

Those are some tough fixtures for Juve to deal with too, and given they’re also involved in a title battle with Napoli, the pressure will really be on in the next fortnight.