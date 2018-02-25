Liverpool and Arsenal to spoil Manchester United’s transfer plans as they swoop in on £35m midfielder

Recent reports suggest that Liverpool and Arsenal could spoil Manchester United’s transfer plans.

Manchester United have been heavily linked to a £35m midfielder but Liverpool and Arsenal now look to have joined the race.

Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United will now have to battle it out for Nice’s Jean Michael Seri.

Arsenal and Liverpool are looking to spoil Manchester United’s transfer plans by adding their interest in Nice midfielder Jean Seri.

A report from the Sun has stated that Liverpool and Arsenal are both now growing interested in Seri who has been a high-profile Manchester United target for a prolonged period.

Further, the report suggests that Seri has a £35m release clause in his contract and is keen for a move to the Premier League.

It looks as though we could be poised for a summer transfer battle as three of the biggest clubs in England engage in a battle for one of the most exciting midfield talents within European football.

Arsene Wenger, Jose Mourinho and Jurgen Klopp will all be individually hoping that they can prize Seri away from Ligue 1 given the Ivorian’s impressive performances of late.

Seri has become an integral part of Nice’s team who currently sit in ninth place in the French league.

Seri plays in the heart of the midfield for Nice and has been at the club since 2015 racking up over 70 appearances in all competitions.

The midfielder has recently added goalscoring to his game and now has over 10 goals in all competitions for the French club.