Man City star Kevin De Bruyne tips “scary” Citizens teammate to be one of the “best players in the world”

Man City star Kevin De Bruyne has tipped teammate Leroy Sane to be one of the “best players in the world” following the German’s impressive second season in England.

This is according to the Manchester Evening News, who are reporting that the former Chelsea star has been waxing lyrical about the winger, and has said that he hopes he can emulate the successes and career of Ryan Giggs.

Speaking about Sane, De Bruyne said “He can be one of the best in the world if he wants to be. It’s scary what he can do”

The Belgian then went on to add “It’s different – Giggs did it for how many years? He’s a legend of the Premier League. Hopefully [Sane] can do the same and it will be beautiful.”

Sane has been one of the stand out forwards in the Premier League this season, with the German international being one of only two players in the league to have at least eight goals and assists.

In just 23 league appearances this campaign, the youngster has been able to bag a total of eight goals and 11 assists, a return of nearly one a game.

Last season, Sane somewhat struggled to adapt to life in England, as the winger only managed five goals and five assists in 26 league appearances, a total he’s already topped this season.

The player’s lightning-quick pace and agility has seen some label him as one of the most dangerous and effective wingers in the league, and for good reason.

Should Sane carry on developing as a player, there’s no reason why he can’t make De Bruyne’s words come true some time in the future.