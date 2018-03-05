Arsenal legend explains how the club have already ruined Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has had a tough start at Arsenal

The Gabon forward looked world class at Borussia Dortmund

Alan Smith blames the bad mood at Arsenal for hitting his form

Arsenal legend Alan Smith has discussed the bad mood at his old club and believes it’s a big reason Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has made such a slow start at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gabon international moved to the Gunners from Borussia Dortmund on deadline day this January, arriving with the reputation of being a world class centre-forward.

Aubameyang scored an impressive 141 goals in 213 games for Dortmund, showing frightening pace and lethal finishing that made him look an ideal fit for this Arsenal side after the departure of Alexis Sanchez to Manchester United.

However, Smith is frustrated that Aubameyang is yet to show that kind of form in England, though he believes much of that could be down to the dire atmosphere and low confidence at the club right now affecting the 28-year-old’s ability to show his best form.

‘He looked a shadow of the player he was at Dortmund. Even he, in the short time he’s been at Arsenal, has been affected by the mood,’ Sky Sports pundit Smith is quoted in the Metro.

‘He got his goal with a little flick, but he’s not the player I hoped he would be.

‘I’m not saying he’s a bad player, but it’s a malaise through the dressing room and he’s been affected.’

This is certainly another damning verdict on how bad Arsene Wenger has allowed things to get at Arsenal as a growing number of fans and pundits call for him to step down as manager either now or at least at the end of the season.