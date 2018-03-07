Sir Alex Ferguson fuelled Manchester United glory years with this bizarre snack

Sir Alex Ferguson believes a bizarre food choice helped him steer his multiple Manchester United teams to success over 27 years.

READ ALSO: €70M Manchester United star’s agent spotted with vice president of Champions League club in London hotel

Former United striker Brian McClair has revealed that Ferguson ensured that one particular snack was kept in stock by Manchester United nutritionists.

In a report from the Sun McClair has revealed that Jaffa Cakes were a key part to Ferguson’s preparations for games.

The Scottish international was one of Ferguson’s first major signings and has stated that from the early days at Old Trafford that the legendary United boss wanted his team to be fuelled by Jaffa Cakes.

While it may have seemed bizarre at the time, few of us will be undermining Ferguson’s methods after his unrivalled success at Old Trafford.

The Scottish boss won 13 Premier League titles alongside 2 Champions League trophies in a span of 27 heavily-decorated years for United.

Ferguson is perhaps regarded as the greatest manager of world football and left United to retire in 2013.

A measure of Ferguson’s success is not only defined by his own achievements but perhaps also the lack of achievements from his predecessors. United are yet to have even got close to winning another Premier League title since Ferguson’s retirement in 2013.